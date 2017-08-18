Newsvine

Here's Why People Are Posting Cats in Response to the Barcelona Attack

I'm all about this!  Bring on the kitties and puppies, Americans.  Time to drown out the Nazis with anything but their torch bearing rioting.  I'll even go for flowers or Trees.  Anything but letting them have their faces and their hate on our airwaves and internet forums.  This was brilliant and whomever brought it to the world, I salute you.  Americans... let's do this!

