I'm all about this! Bring on the kitties and puppies, Americans. Time to drown out the Nazis with anything but their torch bearing rioting. I'll even go for flowers or Trees. Anything but letting them have their faces and their hate on our airwaves and internet forums. This was brilliant and whomever brought it to the world, I salute you. Americans... let's do this!
Here's Why People Are Posting Cats in Response to the Barcelona Attack
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Aug 18, 2017 6:05 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment