A History of Defeat

The level of obfuscating and obscuring of responsibility for Charlottesville, together with general ignorance of post-Civil War history and reality is disturbing. The idea that statues and monuments of dead Confederate Generals are sacred is the antithesis of American core principles. How is it that the Confederate Battle Flag is still being proudly flown all over this country? Granted it is flown in open revolt, but even that being the case, one has to ask why? That’s right, it’s a flag of revolt against America and American ideology. The Union Army won the Civil War. The Union. Not the Confederate States of America. The Union. Let that sink in.

The South shall rise again? Is that it? Do the Southern States actually believe that they will again rise to the level of greatness of their Antebellum days? Do they honestly think that the Plantation Era will make a comeback? Did they really think it would happen after the Civil War ended so badly for their way of life? Rhetorical questions, undoubtedly, but it’s a curious conundrum. The South lost a war that killed Americans to preserve a way of life that existed because of the blood and labor of slaves. Yes, it really is that basic a fact. Slavery made the South rich and it made this country wealthy, there’s no denying it. There’s also no negating it was an abomination. Embracing the inhumane treatment of an entire people and their labor is, and was, a great stain on our country.

During The Restoration (1865-1877), Southern state legislatures instituted policies that were restrictive and controlled the labor and actions of former slaves and other African Americans that remained. Americans in the North opposed these restrictive policies and their eventual frustration eroded support for Reconstruction, ultimately leading to the success of a more radical faction within the Republican Party. During Reconstruction, newly emancipated blacks pushed for a voice in government for the first time in America’s history, many won election to state legislatures and the U.S. Congress, but it still wouldn’t construct the needed change. In this turbulent decade, unreceptive forces (KKKlan) would challenge the changes imposed via Reconstruction with violent backlash that restored and enabled the domination of white supremacy in the South. The fact is, the same men that lost the war, still managed to impose their will on the people of the South and stymie any kind of change that would have moved the mindset of the people forward and could have ended the marginalization and abuse of African Americans. It also would have put the kibosh on the acceptance of Civil War hero worship.

That same rebellious hero worship, flew the Confederate Battle Flag and built monuments to their fallen heroes. It was the South’s way to rebel against the loss of their cultural autonomy as a slave empire. It amplified what was seemingly a hollow victory for the North, because it wasn't challenged openly. The Federal Government refused to impose or assert more dominance over the states and the widespread discrimination and abuse of blacks was ignored, permitting it to permeate into the modern era. This is the fault of a government that was ill prepared to handle the fallout from the Civil War. This was when the hatred took root and it’s still at work today. Where else in all the world are the flags of the vanquished permitted to fly? Where else are the beaten generals of battle honored with monument after monument? Is there a statue of Napoleon at Waterloo? No, but you can bet that the Duke of Wellington is well represented all over England for having beaten him soundly.

This is at the crux of the frustration with Neo-Nazis, the KKK, white supremacists and historically uninformed Americans. They believe that the Confederate Battle Flag has a place in history, but not just in a museum. They believe that the Civil War settled the debate of slavery and ended what they considered grievous racism. They have no idea what the lives of African Americans of slave ancestry really are about, and, they sure don’t understand the level of institutional bigotry that has been permitted to thrive in this country - and most especially in the South - since that war was ended.

To put this in perspective, where are all the statues of Charles Cornwallis? Where do we fly the Union Jack? What state house or federal building proudly displays the British flag? After all, Cornwallis was forced to surrender at Yorktown and his defeat ended the Revolution, so where’s his statue? Why isn’t he revered with the same enthusiasm and veneration as General Lee? He was a brilliant and valiant warrior for the Crown and his exploits were unparalleled, except he lost the Revolution. Where are all his monuments? Robert E. Lee was forced to surrender at Appomattox Courthouse. Why all the sanctimonious tongue wagging about removing the statue of not only this soundly beaten general, but a traitor to his oath as an officer of the United States Army? An oath based on duty in service to the United States Constitution? The South lost the war and Lee was defeated. He is no hero and he sure as hell isn’t illustrative of successful American military generals, so why did Heather Heyer die because America has finally decided to end the subversive perversion of the passive/aggressive continuance of the Civil War in the South? Isn’t it about time it was really and truly over? Isn’t 153 years enough time to end hostilities?

Donald Trump stood at a podium and excoriated the “many sides” involved in the terrorism of Saturday. He was forced to name and denounce the Neo-Nazi, KKK and white supremacists for their actions, but he failed to make the real connection: the entire situation was unwarranted. The entire situation would have been avoided if there was a solid refusal to accept this ideology, like the Germans refuse to this day. The entire situation of enabling racial hatred to exist without interference emboldens this ideology. Accepting the existence of Neo-Nazism bolsters its adherents and strengthens their ideological distortion. In order for a thing to flourish, it must be fed and nourished as tangential or valuable. How is it that the inhumane and morally bankrupt ideology of past centuries is still in existence? Eugenics and Nazism are disorders of human thinking and have been rejected. They are not conducive to a progressive or modern world and yet they are not disavowed by the leader of the Free World and they should be. Instead, Trump has embraced and further fueled their legitimacy.

Trump is, as is abundantly clear, on the wrong side of history. He hasn’t the basic intelligence to understand that the statue of General Lee should never have been permitted to be placed in public to begin with. The Federal Government should have been more forceful in their terms for defeat and surrender of the South. There should have been sanctions and studious overview of all actions of the defeated Southern states to oppose normalization of their treasonous actions. Instead, we are now dealing with it today and as a result, the removal of any Confederate statue should not be up for discussion, or considered a historical bromide or treatise for the defeated Confederates. It’s an aberration and intolerable, like a statue of Hitler in Berlin. It has no place in American society and never did. The flying of the Confederate Battle Flag is dishonorable to the country and the lives of the many Union soldiers that died protecting the country and it must be soundly criticized. The continued racism and antagonism of any American citizen for any reason is not acceptable under the law or the common ideology of the American people. Until The Donald becomes a leader that embraces this truth, he is little more than a petulant child. A child without the intellectual capacity to understand that what happened Saturday, in Charlottesville, was solely the responsibility of a degrading and hopelessly bigoted minority of Americans whose further tolerance must be diminished. We will not heal if the nation does not agree that the Civil War was lost and we’re the nation that is left. Let the dismantling of hate begin and start with the killer of Heather Heyer.