The White House is only telling you half of the sad story of American jobs

Finally, the truth about what's happened. I've been saying this for years: you can't have a robust economy if the workers are faced with wage stagnation, no disposable income, rising cost of living, high education costs, lack of affordable childcare, and finally, housing that exceeds what the average working American can afford. All the problems we're dealing with now began in 1980 with the passage of the Federal Reserve Act of 1980 and the assertions of Milton Friedman that the only obligation of corporations was to make sure that their investors got a return on their investment. That alone was pure bullshit.

Like gambling, if you invest in a company and it is poorly run and the products are poor quality or not in demand, you will lose your money. If it is well run and desirable products are in demand, then the investors will get an ROI that rewards their gamble. The shift caused executives to move toward profit under any means and if it meant shifting the accounting to fewer employees and less benefits to achieve those objectives, well that was too bad, their own personal profit was at risk as the investors could decide their pay. How many times have we seen executives destroy a company financially and still walk off with millions in golden parachute funds, employees laid off and solvent business in ruins? This has all taken place while the productivity of workers has risen dramatically and profits have benefited only the investors and the executive class. Why? Greed, pure unfettered and unrestrained greed.

The reason we're insolvent as a country is there is no money for the working class and the actual consumers that run the economy, the 99%. With all the money gone from the bottom, the top is strangled and yet they still insist on having tax breaks and subsidies to maintain their padded wealth. Until the Congress decides to put an end to the greed that has accumulated as a result of the artificially propped up real estate market, and the banking and stock market are fully and completely tied to the actual economy, nothing is going to change. If there was ever a reason to work to overturn Citizens United and get rid of the GOP and their Dark Money Cabal, now is that time.

This is really good reading if you're still not clear on what Reaganomics and the destruction of the middle class has brought to the workers of this country. We're wage and debt slaves because our economy continues to funnel our labor to the oligarchy and that's the same dynamic force that has driven every other economic revolt in history. We just won't eat cake if we can take our labor back.