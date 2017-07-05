Newsvine

Because We Can - Putting Voice to Resistance

By JenCelli
Wed Jul 5, 2017 6:39 AM
I caught Naomi's video quite by accident over the weekend. I loved The Shock Doctrine and follow her when I can. If you're not familiar with her work, make it a point to do so. You'll be glad you did.

Full interview with Naomi Klein about her book, "No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump's Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need."

Watch the Part 2 of our conversation with best-selling author and Intercept senior correspondent Naomi Klein about her book, "No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump's Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need."

