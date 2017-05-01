Shaming Children So Parents Will Pay the School Lunch Bill

Am I the only person that finds this practice vile? How can anyone deny a child a meal regardless of the parents' lack of payment? Free lunches for low income children shouldn't compel any school to behave with contempt when a child needs a meal and paperwork isn't correct or there needs to be payment made. This is indecent on so may levels. The one that really got to me was the case in Utah where for 40 meals were literally thrown in the garbage and children denied the meal in one day. In Utah! WTF is wrong with these people?