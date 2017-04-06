How artificial life spawned a billion-dollar industry| Reuters

I'm certain many will find fault with tinkering with DNA, but I believe that the advances will generate not only new products, but also enable mankind to develop a means to rid mankind of diseases. The potential is enormous for uses beyond those outlined in the article.

As a nerd and one that is increasingly interested in nanotech and DNA research, I find it all fascinating and frightening in a Frankenstein sense. What if what is designed becomes the threat to humanity that is the next catastrophic extinction level event? Is there a parallel with the loss of Atlantis where technology ends up destroying it all? No... I don't think that stopping research out of fear is the answer, but how do you decide what is too far? Who decides the limits of that research?

Let's get off the Trump train for a day and talk about the future of genetics and science. At least it's one topic that would entertain and educate.