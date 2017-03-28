Rex Tillerson May Be in Hot Water Over ExxonMobil Emails

It would appear that you can't swing a dead cat in the Trump Administration without hitting someone up to no good. Tillerson will likely never see the inside of a prison cell, but he will be known as the man that brought ExxonMobile down and I can live with that. The level of hubris at the heart of Wall Street and the 1% never fails to amaze. The real problem I see with all of this scheming is, it drags those in the population that can least afford an artificially propped up stock market that fails when the shenanigans are exposed. The correction decimates the working class pensions and they can't just sit on a huge trust fund and wait for their money to sort itself out. Bastards like Tillerson need to be held accountable for this kind of fraud and deceit, but you can bet they'll pay an army of attorneys to see that never happens. He needs to be removed from office for this deceit alone. The Russian connection with Rosneft is the other reason and both combined make him unfit for office.