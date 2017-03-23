Lawmaker says U.S. foreign surveillance 'unmasked' Trump associates| Reuters

The overt and mendacious news story of Nunes aside, it's very clear that the Trump team was negligent and downright ignorant in their communications with Russians and this is how they got found out. This legitimate form of data collection is designed to identify foreign intrusion or spy activities and will also identify treasonous criminal activity, although it's main objective is to enable the IC to develop mitigation plans once analysts identify sources of foreign spy activity. Too bad Trump and his band of merry assholes didn't understand they aren't above the law and they would get caught.