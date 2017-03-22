Newsvine

FBI wiretapped Russian gambling ring headquartered at Trump Tower

Seeded on Wed Mar 22, 2017 6:30 AM
Buried off the main page of MSN, a gem of an article.  Does anyone think it's a coincidence that these bastards were living three floors below Trump?  Does anyone think that the one that got away showing up at Trump's Miss Universe pageant was a coincidence?  That tower of his seems to be home to all manner of unsavory and suspicious characters and I doubt any of that is a coincidence.  Trump is apparently just as criminally connected as he is inclined.  Dubious behavior seeks dubious environments to throw a little shade on their dubious business.  Sad.

