Is there anyone in the entire Trump Administration that isn't criminally corrupt? This is reaching epic absurdity. When will the damn Dems get off their asses and start demanding answers of these people? There are ways to manage these appointments and their interviews and the Dems are silent and spineless. They need to get tough or vacate office.
Labor nominee Acosta cut deal with billionaire in sex abuse case involving 40 underage girls
Seeded on Wed Mar 22, 2017 5:40 AM
