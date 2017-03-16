JURIST - Poland court seeks extradition of US man suspected of Nazi involvement

This article caught my attention. Poland courts have asked for the extradition of a 98 year old resident of Minnesota on charges that he was "suspected of commanding a German-led Ukrainian military unit during the second World War to massacre the rural residents of Chłaniów, Kolonia Chłaniów and Kolonia Władysławin".

While I am certain that holding accountable any man or woman that participated in the killing of any persons during WWII is the right thing to do, I wonder that a 98 year old man has the mental capacity, let alone the physical capacity to even tolerate a trial. I wonder what you viners think along these lines. I also wonder why it's taken so long to find him and do this. I also want to know how our government could accept these kinds of immigrants and then allow them citizenship. I want to know how it is, these people that caused the deaths of so many Americans and the destruction of so much could have found a home in this country and existed here in anonymity. What do you viners think?