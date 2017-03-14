A coming debt bomb for retailers and you have to ask yourself about personal debt and the level of debt that is out there as car loans, unsecured credit cards, student loans and home improvement loans. If you want to talk about commercial loans and vacancies, there's more debt there as well. How far into 2018 do you think we'll get before things begin to get ugly?
Rising rates will speed up the clock on retail's $3.7 billion time bomb
