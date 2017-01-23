Whipped Cream Java Days - Monday Writing Challenge

I’ve started Year Four now, my dear Yin. A few things you should know… on reflection, I now take great delight in knowing that, in those last years, your coffee was always enjoyed with a huge dollop of homemade whipped cream (concocted in that expensive bright red Kitchenaid mixer of yours). No matter how frustrated we could get at life or with one another in that last visit, we were able to argue about it and be angry with one another, but still sit side by side on the couch and watch Matthew McConaughey or an SNL alumni filled movie and laugh. Sometimes even holding hands like we did when we were children. I just put a new light bulb in that little night light that you gave me for Christmas sixteen years ago and it’s on all the time reminding me of the light that was always at the heart of you. I managed to get through your birthday and the holidays with fewer tears than in past years and I even enjoyed them a little. None of this means that I miss you any less, only that I’m learning to live with the pain a little more. You wanted me to write stories about us and, in your own words write about “Our current years of reflection of the pain, the journey’s (sic) and the ying (sic) and yang always connected as though we are twins or spiritual soulmates (sic). Peace we find together with our needs met and the many memories that tie us together. Same thought processes, same sense of humor, while still maintaining our somewhat opposite views on some things.” I looked at the long list of things you suggested I write about and wanted to find one that was, at its very essence, what a lifetime of friendship and deep abiding affection would read like. So, I chose just one and here, on a day that crushes my soul is a story that loves you and enjoys your spirit and that ever present smile that preceded the laughter that was our life together.

We were never really sainted and certainly never destined for the Convent, so much of our misspent youth was not only diverse in experience, but also in adventure. Nothing was too much and often, much of what we did was too much. We only realized how innocently stupid and foolhardy we were when we were old enough to see the danger that our own offspring got into. Still, if you had to be rash and a thrillseeker, being a teenager in the 70s was probably the best time ever to be both. Most of the time, I followed you, Yin. It was pretty simple really, if I didn’t follow, you went alone and that could leave me out of an unbelievable escapade that I’d hear about later and with great regret. We learned early that you only regret what you didn’t do and never ask permission if you can simply apologize instead.

Where we lived, there were hills and wide open spaces. It was a time that no kid would ever be caught dead indoors at home in front of the TV. Sure, there were crappy Saturday mornings in winter when there was a chill in the air and it was too ugly to be out before noon, but Wonderama and cartoons were on, so that was a sacred time for all of us most Saturdays anyway. Once it was warm enough to put on the Desert Boots and grab a sweatshirt, we were gone for hours on end. Usually straight for the hills with the many ravines and caves. Most of the caves were little more than holes where runoff had created a crevice or place in the ravine that was up off the beaten path and if you climbed up to it or down into it, you were in a ripe spot for all manner of mayhem if warring with another tribe of kids from another street. We were all separated by our strategic alliances and on our street, we had the kids from The Knolls as part of our faction. Further up the hill from us and down on another street, there was a whole gang that we weren’t keen on, the Mesa Vista kids, so when we encountered them in the hills, we fucked with them. This usually coincided with a game that encouraged the throwing of dirt clods and firing of BB guns. Hide and Seek with Ammo as it were.

Much of the time, my little brother Jimmy wasn’t exactly old enough to tag along, but he was gullible and useful in a sort of way that saw him get into plenty of trouble. Sure, Yin, you were at the heart of some of that, but this was mostly because he never said no to you for any reason. I think it was more fear than attraction since he was five years younger than we were and getting beat up was always a risk. On this particular day, and remember, you wanted me to tell this story, we had gone up into the hills and found ourselves in the midst of a turf war at the Hanging Tree and Jimmy and his little minions were getting drubbed by the older Mesa Vista kids. It was one thing for us to kick my little brother’s ass and fuck with his little friends, but if the gang from Mesa Vista was after him, well that meant that we were all in it.

You took charge of the mayhem immediately and assessed that the crew in the ravine were at a disadvantage, so we began the dirt clod barrage that saw most of that gang running off down the bottom of the little canyon screaming and yelling threats of revenge to come. It was at about that time that we noticed a huge new bee hive hanging in the tree. There were furious bees circling about the edge of the ravine and we all stood there for a minute in full silence stunned by the sight and the possibilities. Chasing sheep across the top of the hills was one thing, bees were another. The only real problem with chasing the sheep were the Basque sheep herders and their shotguns loaded with rock salt. Bees were something that you just left alone. Most days. Just not this day. Jimmy and his buddies chucked a few lazy rocks at it and we advised them that was a bad idea, but you know, nine year old boys are foolhardy in a way that is only measurable by the visit to the ER. Jimmy and his buddies huddled and soon tore off while we proceeded to take over the area and smoke cigarettes and throw rocks and just behave like little teenaged dipshits. Soon enough, Jimmy and crew returned. He’s now covered head to toe with clothes, a scuba mask and snorkel, a ski hat and a BB gun, his buddies similarly attired. They are ready for a full assault. We had to laugh. Just then, the Mesa Vista gang pops up and the dirt is flying. They’re yelling, the little kids are running, you and I are hiding in a crevice off the main ravine and high up in the Hanging Tree, the bees are going into full protection mode. The proximity was not lost on us and we shifted out of there as fast as our little feet would carry us. With the gang in the ravine just below the trees, Jimmy and crew unloaded their BB guns on the hive and in a wave akin to the Blitzkrieg, the bees were out of the hive and in formation.

We saw it first and knew that we were in danger and took off at full pace yelling for the rest of our crew to get out of the way or follow, a major arial bombardment was eminent. A lesser swarm of bees went to the bottom of the ravine and took out after the Mesa Vista crew that could be heard retreating in panic and full throated terror. We headed for the trail head and once we got to the blacktop, adrenaline fueled and frightened, we stopped to catch our breath and were slowly walking, talking excitedly and shaking, but laughing nervously at our seemingly successful and hasty exit, and the complete avoidance of a bee frenzy. In a fleeting instance of silence during that congratulatory moment, we heard the nearing roar of what sounded like a mad bunch of screaming little girls’ in shrill panic as Jimmy and his crew careened down the trail headed into the dead-end trailhead, a full swarm of bees in hot pursuit. We all wheeled around and understanding that you can’t outrun one of nature’s most perfect creatures, jumped into the bushes and watched as Jimmy and the boys ran down the hill past our hiding places, pulling off their masks, gloves, and hats, arms waving wildly as the bees’ bombardment picked up speed and effective assault. Jimmy went straight down the hill, screaming piercingly, opened the front door to the house and ran straight through the house and out that back, jumping off the wall and into the swimming pool, bees furiously forming into a ball above the water. By the time we arrived back at the house, there were bees idly whizzing around in the living room and kitchen and there was mother, holding a wooden spoon in one hand and hollering at full volume. It was at least a half hour to get rid of all the bees and since it was early Spring, the water in the pool was less than tepid, and Jimmy was forced to sit in it until we could get one of dad’s cigars lit and smoke the little fellas out. I hate Dutch Master Cigars to this day. Rolled catshit is what we used to call it.

Jimmy was stung more times than was easily counted and somehow it was our fault. Mom gave you and me both a pretty massive beatdown about our supposed part in it and when dad got home, he just looked at all of us and said we were all idiots. Jimmy wasn’t allergic to bees, but he ended up in the ER as a precaution anyway and after that was advised, unnecessarily I might add, to never mess with the wild hives ever again. The Hanging Tree was pretty much off limits thereafter by all neighborhood crews and it wasn’t long after that a torrential rain blew through the little canyon and as is wont to do, tore out every bit of vegetation and that bee laden tree. You could still laugh at the sight of it all unfolding and truth be told, while it was a terrifying adventure, it was one of those days that I still cherish because it’s one of the memories that you loved so much.

So, in an effort to enjoy the little moments in life that I adored at your side, I whipped up a batch of that homemade whipped cream in the Kitchenaid mixer I bought for myself last year and I sipped it in my morning java smiling to myself about bees and youthful courage. We had a wonderful long life together and while these will be some of my favorite stories, I hope that I have more stories in my future as well. Nothing soars quite as high as a story that runs a beeline right into our hearts. I love you Yin and I miss you… may this story be everything that you hoped it would be.

And Happy Monday viners… get your Monday Writer’s Challenge on. We need to get away from this negative shit for a change.