Pre-Holiday Tittering - a Friday Funfest before the T Day Coma

Well, it’s Friday and it’s not the end of the month or the beginning of the month when I usually run a twofer article, but I thought it would be nice to launch the preholiday weekend with a little frivolity and challenge. As stated in my Monday Writer’s Challenge, I’m tired of all the nattering and kibitzing about the election and the coming vapid reality show, Trump Does America. So in the spirit of having a little bit of fun, I’ve selected several funny memes and other nonsense to make the holiday pre-prep weekend considerably more hilarious than working on a seating chart for your in-laws. What I’d like to do here is have all you SiNners and ButtHeads pick one of these pictures and either tell a great personal family story or make up a story. Tell a joke or even just throw down some Thanksgiving shade. It's about goofing on the bird, the stuffing or the sides. Just git yer brain around the silliness or good humor that begets the start of a major weekend of deep planning and preparation for the Big Bird Day.

Holiday dinners with my family growing up were always interesting and some were even fun. One year, my sisters and I engaged in a magnificent food fight while cleaning up the mess. My mother was not amused. I believe there were still mashed potatoes embedded in the wallpaper when we moved from that beloved family home. The thing is, in all of the years of putting on the feast, we always had something going on to amuse ourselves while waiting for the call to the table. Cards, playing pool, coloring, hiking in the hills, playing “Hot August Nights” and dancing in the livingroom, it wasn’t a party unless there were activities.

So let’s do this…