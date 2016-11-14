Slumber of the Bears – Monday Writing Challenge

Fall is pleasing and empowering to me in a way that the near perfect promise of Spring may rarely ever evoke as I know it presages an abominable summer. Sure I love the flowers, but nothing is as colorful and bold as autumn. Fall is about seeking out forgotten sweaters and boots and pulling a pair of worn Levi’s from the bottom drawer, shaking the wrinkles out, grabbing a soft Jersey t-shirt, woolen socks, and once dressed, finally feeling the enveloping warmth radiate through me as I sip that first morning coffee – and you know I love my coffee. Stepping out onto the patio and into the brisk morning air to take a whiff of a land readying for a long winter’s nap, I know shortly I’ll be lamenting the long nights and early sunsets, but right now, I’m just happy to feel the change away from a long hot summer, a brutal election and toward the welcome of the coming Solstice. Having warm feet the moment my feet hit the floor in the mornings is now little more than a flicker of memory and pursuing discarded slippers, usually hidden far behind a bed skirt, is often a race between my toes and other urgent needs, for nothing can possibly be worse than setting my naked feet down on chilled linoleum (or ceramic tile floors for that matter) when I’m at capacity.

I like to change my ink to accommodate the colors of Fall and write with the florid and flowery arcs of an old script that is no longer taught in school. I also long to write with the fluid grace of a century ago, but like reading books, it is considered archaic and unnecessary in a world that communicates in binary code all the while hammering a keyboard in a staccato of printed fonts and faux scrolls; therefore, my written word Fall looks less than regal when manifested in the swirling lines of my hand as, I admit, it’s like the scroll of a feeble and infirm person and I’m prone to waging battles over the loops and swirls in an effort to render the script legible. My hand is replete with a tangle of oddly massacred looping vowels and lines vaguely akin to an impoverished consonant or other. While it’s comical on the one hand, it’s a torture to even reread my own shopping lists and requires mental gymnastics I am losing familiarity with. Regardless, I like to use my oddly hued inks to swirl incoherent thoughts and lists in the deluded pleasure that some distant and capable relative had an equally effusive and enthusiastic pen.

Mary is readying for the annual influx of family and friends that will descend on her little home for Thanksgiving Dinner and I’m hoping to supplement the fare with sumptuous sides or nibbles that will not only be my contribution to the overall festivities, but convey my deepest thanks and humble appreciation for everything Mary does for me. I know I will work hard at trying to help, but somehow every year I find that I fail to eat the dinner and that rankles her something fierce. Usually it’s just a matter of mood and often this is the holiday that I struggle with and since Christmas Dinner is never done at her house, I don’t have to turn it down or make her worry about my fragile state of mind. This year, I am moving into the day so rapidly, I’m not really besieged with anxiety or dread, so I am easily more upbeat and creative than in the past few years. Yin’s birthday will fall on Saturday after Thanksgiving and that will be far harder than stuffing my face with turkey through a curtain of tears, so I’m at least not dreading the day like I did two years ago. Mary has big plans and it appears an overtly large crowd this year, so I am making it my goal to get in there and not only create and help, but to at least try her stuffing this year.

The Monday Writing Challenge was begun to enable Newvine writers to challenge one another to get away from the divisiveness of politics and religion and tell our stories and find the common ground that our humanity shares. I will abide that today and throughout the holiday I will avoid any and all conversation that seeks to drag our mutual joy away from the simple pleasure of coming together to feast. Those are my hopes, but I also know, that try as I might, I will be challenged to keep my goal of avoiding conversation that takes away from my delight in the day.

I thought about that reluctantly this morning. Being a human being very nearly demands that we interact and communicate with one another whether we wish to or not. Taking the time to really speak with one another has taken an ugly turn in the post-civility age of no manners and less polite discourse, as a universe of tweets and likes makes true kindred conversation obsolete. Civil and pleasant communication needs a rebirth and a reintroduction to society for the betterment of all. Bearing that in mind, I’ve decided that if I am confronted with conversation that violates my decision to remain apolitical over our Thanksgiving Dinner, I will cease the whirring noise in my head and admonish my mouth from any desire to attempt to answer or involve itself in the conversation. I will do it by reminding myself that I am better than that and I do care enough about humanity that I won’t degrade the memory of better days of social comportment by becoming a raving lunatic. I pulled my sweater and mukluks on this morning devoted to being a better loser.

With all of that in mind, and my honest love for the season, I’ve decided to begin bestowing my fondest regards and kindest wishes upon you viner friends so that you may start the party this week with the raw appreciation of a wild beast that knows that the winter is a time for regeneration and napping under flannel blankets as the smell of soup or a pot roast wafts through your warm hearth and home. May your feet be warm and never stuck inside a cold wet boot or shoe and your favorite flannel shirt be washed and smell of a fine fabric softener as you gently remove it from the hanger and place it next to your cheek, appreciating the feel of the familiarity and softness for another year. Yes, I want you to find the leggings and chenille sweaters that you happily put up last Spring and dig out your Ugg boots knowing that I totally get it and I support your choice of comfort clothes. They’ll make snuggling on the sofa with mulled wine and a Daphne du Maurier or Barbara Cartland novel an event. I hope you spend part of your time away from the realities of everyday life in the happy camaraderie of your family and friends and enjoy the laughter of love and good humor with one another. Mostly I want you to pledge to find that peace and happiness that you will need to carry you through a day with people that you love to argue with, tease, torture and taint with your conviction they are the anti-Christ or a communist sympathizer. Just breathe deeply and remember it’s the one day you can accept anything from them because others will be without the ones they love and you’re the lucky one; because, yes, you are indeed lucky to be loved and in the presence of your family and friends.

In the very darkness of the early morning, I awoke to a chill in the air and thanked the stars for giving me cold feet and warm puppies as a reminder I have another chance at rebirth in the coming weeks. My intentions are to find all of my well-worn and beloved winter clothes and make them ready for a coming cold front before the weekend. After that, it’s just sniffing the winds of change and watching the sun move away from the Equator as it heads to its full Winter destination. By then, I hope to bid all and sundry a fine embrace to the slumber of the bears as we join them in hibernating for our well-deserved rest and retreat from a brutal year.

Happy Monday viners of every stripe and most especially the SiNners of the vine…