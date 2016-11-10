Trump Can't Fill National Security Jobs

If Trump can't get seasoned professionals into positions in Homeland Security or higher end administrative positions, he's going to have a problem. Two things immediately jump to mind, the first being that lack of confidence in the Commander in Chief is not a malady that can remain ignored and most especially by hostile foreign leaders. Appearing to be an intractable or dogmatically inflexible leader can work against our country as an exploitable point of access.

The second is a matter of career suicide. Trump doesn't ever take responsibility for anything he says or does. The fact is, the career government security apparatus will be held to account at the whim of an entirely unfit CiC and if they refuse to do the assignment or behave with deference toward the conditions Trump will expect, their life-long career and dedication to the nation will amount to nothing. Trump is vindictive to a point of pathological reflex. Why would a senior official want to jeopardize their career, pension and personal reputation for a man that will not respect that tenure and take their experience to heart? So yes, this is an important issue to remain cognizant of.

The coming weeks will be rife with internal struggle and we'll see just how stout the GOP and the government's employees adapt to the changing circus tent.