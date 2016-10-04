When It's Language, Not Just Words

Let's get it out on the Table and talk about it.

It’s seems I’ve spent an entire lifetime in love with the written word. Language and the beauty of it has not only intrigued me, but it’s elevated moments from simple sunlit mornings over coffee to the elemental calm of a rustic sunrise over jagged peaks as streaks of umber and crimson ensnare a daring bombardier hawk and that moment that first taste of coffee jolts my senses into full alert. Yes, it’s about language and words. The evocative over the base and dreadful common of everyday patois. Words carry meaning and, sometimes, appalling or unintended import.

In the mind of the simpleton, only the ordinary is of any consequence as it’s the only parsing that is effectively processed, thus are all things characterized under the more broad umbrella of a 'like' or 'dislike'. There is nothing nuanced or subtle in the thoughtful consideration of fact, only the either/or of it. This is at the crux of the Trump dilemma. You are either for Trump or you are for Clinton and to be for Clinton means you are for a woman as President and for a socialist agenda. There is nothing nuanced or even gray in the consideration, it just is. Life may have been much healthier under the prior Clinton Administration, but the fact is, Hillary wasn’t respected and the media made certain of it, so she has been hounded and now the alternative is Trump. The awareness that Trump, were he a Democrat and running on the Democratic ticket, would be roundly lambasted as unelectable, doesn’t even compute. This isn’t really where I intended this article to go, it’s merely an example of the ease of rationalizing while witless.

There was much hoopla and dialogue over the use of words in the last week and it was stated that BHN and SiN are both nations that somehow fly under a different radar or behave in a universe unlike the balance of Newsvine nations. It’s amusing and intellectually telling that is how these nations are perceived because it’s simply implausible. The nations are not different, what is different is the language. The use of words and the interpretation of three in particular: Freedom of Speech. Both nations are administered with considered understanding that in order for ideas to be exchanged openly, everyone must be able to speak their peace. Not only are the members and visitors permitted to discuss – nay, argue – their point, strenuously if necessary; but the admins are there to insure there is peace in the ranks and no CoH is violated. SiN has a very strict “no master baiting” policy in force and refuses to permit slap fighting or ongoing circle-jerks. It’s just not friendly and defeats the purpose. SiN, like ButtHeads, likes to have fun and if there’s a punter in the house, yes, it will get interesting and sometimes brutal, but the reality is, bring your A Game if you’ve come to defend the absurd or a position that isn’t wholly defensible. A sense of humor will aid your cause like cupcakes at a bake sale.

Is there a profanity filter in use on your Newvine? Many people prefer it and use it and then there are those like myself that don’t find profanity offensive or particularly vile. In fact, it’s often in use to punctuate or provide zest to emotions or sentiments expressed in the written word. It’s a way to communicate the essence of the commentary. Thus, it’s not just an ordinary discussion about censorship and oppression, but a fucking discussion about the fucking absurdity of fucking censorship and fucking oppression by fucking oppressive dickheads. Words have power. This is the difference with BHN and SiN. We at SiN not only permit the use of profanity, but we won’t censor the use of or the contents of a post because of the use of it. You can fucking trust that – if BHN has a different policy, they will and can advise, but it’s been my experience they are largely the same on this.

Blocking of master baiters, poop-‘n-scooters or serial squatters is just a matter of active members having their fill. We hear SiNners when they bring it to us and ask us to rein it in. Blocking, if required, is never egregious or done without explanation or warning. SiN isn’t unilateral either, we all agree on the action and stand behind it. Sometimes it is temporary and other times, we’re just done.

Recently, there was heavy debate about the use of blocking and censorship. Admining is time consuming and deft work. There are days you want to just throw your hands onto the keyboard and dismember a viner for imbecilic behavior, but you won’t. It’s impolite. Instead, you’ll warn them that they are at risk and you’ll try to let them know they tread dangerous waters, and yet, there they thrash about, arms flailing helplessly, swamped and incapable of finding purchase for their weary limbs and you’ve just provided them the only out they’ll get for most assuredly, the SiNners will sink their pedantic argument, and still, they go forth and insist on their own peril as they flounder to no good end. If viners do not agree with censorship, do not agree with blocking for ideologically driven motives and certainly don’t agree with deleting comments that are not CoH, then viners shouldn’t pontificate or preach in SiN or defend a nation that does both. It’s simple. If a viner will not stand up to nation bullying and censorship over ideology, then the viner is in agreement with the use of it. Again, words or lack thereof have consequences. It was a robust and cogent debate and it created some unfair condemnation over tactics used to make the point: zero censorship and zero ideological blocking is either agreed by all admins of the nation on all grounds in all situations or freedom of speech is a fiction. It would be mendacious to sustain any other stance.

Finally, while I can appreciate that personalities and opinions are not only as varied as are fruits and vegetables, it behooves one and all to make an effort to use our time here wisely. I don’t just mean on the vine either, I mean here on Earth. We are here so short a time and our impact is limited to those we reach and those we communicate with regularly. Yes, Newsvine is a huge creative resource and medium to increase that reach and enhance our ability to farm our ideas, but in the end, what we leave on the lips and in the minds of others makes a difference. I heard something the other day that really resounded with me, so I impart it here… my “heart is a museum” as such all of the memories of my life are within it; therefore, I want only the most precious of artifacts and thoughts of those things I cared about the most on display, for surely the few words that will ever be said about me will never produce the visual spectacle that my museum will ever conjure. Yes, words matter.