Bundy Brothers, Who Sought to Rally a Nation, Draw Scant Support at Trial

It appears that the Bundy's are unaware that there is little to no support for Benedict Arnold these days either. Believing that armed insurrection is the avenue to pursue to avoid paying an obligation to the US Government that they contracted with is the epitome of insane. Protest all day long, but do not think that you can overthrow the government and have the rest of the country follow you. Especially if you're clearly little more than a tax scofflaw and public cheat. The Bundy's only proved that not only are they ignorant, but they're traitors to a country that gave them everything they have.