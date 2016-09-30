Final Friday Rant & Rave

Save your mind... think about a beach.

So September 2016 is one for the history books and we’re three months from ending the year with an election in sight in mere weeks and nothing but animus on the horizon for the foreseeable future. Anyone see a silver lining in all this? I do. While I do enjoy the freak show that is our two year elect-a-thon for the Oval Office, I deplore the needless intrusion into our living rooms of ever more vexing and vicious partisan squabbling. Nothing is ever as black and white as the pandering sycophants of our Capitol would have us believe and certainly nothing is as dire either. We aren’t rending our clothes or tearing at the very fabric of American society in an attempt to interrupt commerce with civil unrest. Sure, we’re angry, but we’re angry with them – our nation’s greatest whores and pimps. We’re angry because we know that they’ve been using our distraction with Kim Kardashian and the NFL to rob our Treasury. We’re angry because we know that they’ve given the white collar criminals that run our banks a walk and incarcerated two generations of young people for drug offenses and destroyed our inner cities while those same bankers laundered those drug profits. We’re angry because we know that Congress has shifted the responsibility for all of our failing infrastructure, schools, bridges and a weak power grid onto the backs of the people that can least afford it: the working class. Lastly, we’re angry because aside from morally specious legislation in language that echoes the allegorical values of ancient Middle Eastern goat herders with absolutely no practical application to a modern world, we are asked to compromise our own personal freedoms to acquiesce to the religious imperatives of others to keep a hollow peace. No single American’s rights are more sacred than any other’s and all of our rights are at risk when we allow one group to ignore the Constitution or insist that Civil Rights are not the province of the Constitution, but the purview of a holy relic that isn’t representative of every American religious persuasion. No, we are a diverse nation or all peoples from all places and we deserve better from the tired old white men that would have us believe that we are not one people.

Three black men have been gunned down by police in the past month. Three Black Men. Three families with questions and communities added to the list of other communities that want to know how to handle a growing outcry against lethal force by their own police force, the very people the community has hired to “protect and serve”. When did these specialized employees of American cities and towns cease to be employees and become the purveyors of lethal force and confrontation? When our own Constitution provides for protection from armed forces being used on the people, how is it we are now confronted by a militarized police force in every city and town in America? How is it we are challenged by a military unit in riot gear when we desire to protest the gunning down of unarmed American citizens or the robbing of our banks by banking criminal cartels? How do Americans engage in their Civil Right to peaceful protest when they are being tear gassed and threatened by a military inspired mob of anti-riot trained aggressors waiting for the leash to drop? These aggressors are falling on their employers and those holding the leash are those that control the situation and our cities and towns. Isn’t there a better way? I really want to understand what happened to the rule of law when it no longer applies to us all equally.

I thought I’d talk about what I still know about too…

I still loathe spiders.

I still enjoy a hot shower.

I still like puppy breath.

Nothing tastes like that first sip of hot coffee.

The very first line in any great piece of literature is always my favorite.

I can usually tell the song and artist by the first three notes.

New music pretty much sucks ass.

Grilled cheese sandwiches are amazing with tomato soup.

Chips and salsa… need I say more?

Sleeping under a thick bundle of blankets with the window wide open in winter is magnificent.

When it comes down to finding myself overwhelmed by the crashing of commuter trains, the gnashing of twisted teeth, the quarreling of ugly voices and the vile indignities humans heap upon one another, I find it more difficult to look upon those things I enjoy or revere and find peace in, but it’s more important now than ever that I do so. I believe that it’s needed for everyone to take that step back and do the same. We cannot find common ground or seek to heal one another when we’re so focused on everything we have no control over or are incapable of affecting positively. We do have the ability to change how we behave in our own right, so I choose to react by voting. I choose to react by educating myself. I choose to react by seeking out information that gives me the satisfaction I am growing my mind and not letting stagnation and complacency be my response to fear. I choose to be part of the Newsvine community because I do actually learn things here and yes, I often find that it’s not just amusing and interesting, but a place of inspiration and great compassion for one another. On This last day of September 2016, I choose to let it be a place to let it be my repository for a final rant and rave and if anyone is interested in joining in, I say, good on ya and let’s hear it.