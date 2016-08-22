Didn't Hear Me Last Week? PUs Get a New Rant - Unchallenging Monday Writer's Rant

I must be a mushroom... they keep feeding me bull@!$%#.

So, I open my email on Saturday and I figure I'm safe and there's no decaying bodies or detritus stuffed in the box and screaming at me to take a whiff. If I got as much personal mail as I got junk, I'd spend all weekend in email. I'm relieved I don't have much, then it catches my eye... that follow-on to the email from last week from the PUs about why they're voting for Trump. WTF? They're still trying to get me to vote for him? Here's the excerpt in their words and I won't bore you with the bullshit chain email that it accompanied:

I promise not to send any more emails. But after your last remarks about voting, I felt that this says what I was thinking after your comments. Please read the start of Dr. Gallow's article & then #9. As I said, he is saying how I feel, & I'm not alone. 9. Voting for a third party candidate is—regardless of what is said—a complete "throw-away." No third party candidate will be elected, or even come remotely close to being elected. And yes, that matters to me. And for the record, the Libertarian ticket—Johnson and Weld—is nearly as bad on many issues as Hillary. When I listen to them, I am stunned people of their ability have ever made it to elective office.

Um... I thought I was pretty clear in my previous response, but maybe she needs more of an explanation or some clarification? says I. Well yes, I can clarify what I meant by that email. So I did... for you all following this drama, it started my rant last Monday. Thus, my email of today:

Dear PU:

I can imagine it’s difficult to imagine me, a 57 year old woman (who has been voting since Jimmy Carter was elected President), as a grown woman. I get that. You think that I am somehow not capable of understanding the nuance and subtlety of voting and you’re trying to help me suss out the finer details, so this is why you forward your chain emails regarding all the powerful reasons you’re a Trump supporter and how, if I were smart and felt like you, I’d endorse him for President as well. I really do appreciate that. So let’s just tackle the number one issue here: I am 57 years old.

Far from being a political neophyte, I have voted in every single election since I turned 18 years old. Mind you, I wasn’t as well informed when I began the process of pulling the lever or punching the chad, but my mother, you remember her, well she explained that I needed to vote because of my great grandmother, who fought for the right for me to do so. She also explained that women were tortured and died for that right. They were Suffragettes and they believed in the autonomy and dominion of women. Yeah, I know, how could I know that? Well my mother and my grandmother both assured me that without women getting to the polls for every election, my voice, nay, our voices will never make a difference. Sound advice, I voted when I turned 18. I voted on issues important to women and children with specific intent and interest.

One of the things my mother, an Eisenhower Republican, also taught me was, never vote for a tax increase, never vote for a bond issue and never vote for the incumbent if he had done a lousy job. I took those guidelines to heart and every year when the sample ballot arrived and the voter’s handbook, I went over the issues and looked at the impacts and chose to vote accordingly. Grandma, in a political conversation, explained that while taxes were a burden, they were the price for a civilized society and noted that being conservative with the funds we send to Washington or our state capitol was serious enough that limiting the amount of funds and their access was a responsibility we should take seriously. Oh, and grandma was an Eisenhower Republican as well. She voted Republican every election until 1992 when she voted for Bill Clinton because she was fed up with the GOP and she wanted to know what happened to her party. I understood why she did it. Since Nixon, the GOP had lied and committed acts of treason and except for a few jail sentences, nothing was done. I also felt cheated and switched parties to an Independent. I didn’t like either of the parties or their candidates. I was also 34 years old, widowed nearly seven years and raising two children on my own, the GOP didn’t speak to me at all.

The Bill Clinton years were the most appallingly low in so many ways. The birth of the Family Values Party and their insulting and bombastic behavior towards the Clintons was disturbing and Newt Gingrich was as much a philandering dirt bag as he ever accused Clinton of being. I didn’t like everything about the Clintons, but the level of vitriol and hatred aimed at them was distracting and the real work of the Congress was largely ignored in favor or fatuous contests to see who could get the most face time and sound the most righteous. Oddly, the hypocrisy went unchecked even as it proliferated. I refused to vote GOP when I had a choice.

The election cycle of 2000 was looking interesting. In spite of the Savings & Loan debacle and the impact it had on my personal career in mortgage banking, I was supportive of Senator John McCain. He seemed to be level headed and sounded more moderate and less like a bloviating hack. I respected his status as a POW and the way he spoke his mind. Did I like his Charles Keating connection? No. Should he have been removed from office or censored for his participation in the Keating Five? Sure, but at this point, he was untouchable and he seemed to grasp the issues with a moderate and level mindset. I looked at Gore, but I didn’t necessarily like what he had to say. Each time I saw a speech with George W Bush I cringed, he seemed like an obsequious boob. The fact the Dick Cheney was his running mate and Cheney went back to Reagan, GHW Bush and the rat pack that was the mess of the Reagan era, made me nervous. When Bush’s campaign began a churlish and surly attack on the character of McCain, I was disgusted and horrified. What kind of party permits this kind of disrespect to one of their own? I refused to vote for Bush as a result.

Here is an important distinction to make as well: I had been working with computers full time for nearly fifteen years and had been surfing the web since 1993. Beyond gleaning the local newspapers and their editorials, I was now able to become more assertive and aggressive in my pursuit of information. There were obscure websites and a variety of news sources and every one of which was at my fingertips. This was a huge improvement. I could look up any stated “fact”, “observation” or historical reference ad nauseum. This was a gift that stripped all of the political artifice and obfuscating, allowing me to understand and rationalize what was actually in play and I learned the real meanings of the words fascist, fascism, dictator, demagogue, oligarchy, and a host of other politically charged terms; characterizations and aphorisms that had been used to keep Americans and specifically, the working class, cowed with fear. You know, stuff like “He’s a commie!” or “Obama is a fascist dictator!” the kind of crap that is baseless and completely off the mark where use of the term is necessitated. Pure and insane bombastic twaddle. I was headed into my 40s and I was in control of the remote and the internet and the sound bites weren’t persuading me to vote for anyone that didn’t believe in no new taxes, no bond issues or have a solid first term. I had the power of my one vote, the internet and a 142 IQ. I decided how to vote with logic and unemotional manipulation of fact.

When you zoom forward and into the present, I have been a rabid consumer of news, opinion and the issues for nearly forty years and a very fluent and capable bullshit detector for nearly thirty of those years. Truth be told, I am so good at detecting bullshit and the speaker of said bullshit, that I no longer trust any of the six (6) corporate owned media sources in this country. Let me repeat this, because it is significant, there are only six (6) sources for the media in the country and they are all corporate owned. Now, I won’t bore you with the details, but I will tell you this, the “main stream media” that all of you Republicans scream about are owned by the SIX corporate paymasters that control everything you see, read or hear. Six corporations. That’s it. Here’s the kicker, many if not all pay no corporate income taxes. Nope, they pay zero or get money back. In short, 232 media executives control the information for over 277 million Americans. They’re millionaires and billionaires. You watch Fox News with a religious furor, but do you even know who Rupert Murdoch is?

My previous email was a treatise to avoid the obvious, I don’t feel that my political views should be forced down your throat or into your email inbox. I generally delete and ignore the more overtly and dubious shyte that finds its way to me. I don’t like to lose family and friends or fight over the state of the country or the politics that brought us here - most especially, the decision of whom to vote for President. I don’t believe I have to - nor should I be expected to - defend myself for believing that your views are anathema to mine and humanity. So I’m gonna take just a moment to give you my thoughts on your intrusion into my inbox:

Donald Trump is a philandering, three time married man-child. Donald Trump sells real estate – Car Salesman in better suits, if you will. Donald Trump has declared bankruptcy four times. Donald Trump has approx. 3500 independent civil law suits going at present and most are for non-payment or fraud. Donald Trump has been accused of spousal rape and the rape of an underage girl. Donald Trump has zero international leadership attributes. ZERO. Donald Trump is inarticulate, boorish, rude, and has the mental capacity of a man-child.

Never in the history of the GOP has such a lousy character ever been sent forward for election. You could say that GW Bush was far worse, but, bless his heart, he had powerful backers that made sure he got elected so they could profit. Donald isn’t in this to make life better for anyone. Donald doesn’t know how. If he did, he would have paid his contractors for their work. He wouldn’t hire illegal aliens at a cheap rate to labor for him. He would behave toward his fellow Americans with dignity and respect.

Finally, while you and father are enjoying your retirement and “more money than you can spend in your lifetime” as dad likes to tell anyone that will listen – which I don’t begrudge either of you - I have been working hard my entire adult life. I’ve raised two daughters and fought with them through the varied financial ebb and flow of our lives. I’ve never interfered in your business and the one time I asked for help in getting me into a home, you didn’t believe I was in a position to do so, so you didn’t. I believe now and in reflection, that was best for me. I don’t ever want to feel beholden to either of you and you would have expected me to. I have everything I want and need. I own it all and carry very little overhead, a position I worked for and got on my own. I can manage well and even if it limits me from my access to “more money than I can spend in a lifetime” or traveling at the drop of a hat, I am still able to help my children when and where I can. I am able to put money away to help all of my grandchildren when they’re old enough to decide if college or a home is what they want, without strings. It’s not much, but it’s something I’ve done by setting aside money for years while I worked. I’ve done it all without much help or influence and I’m satisfied.

If you’ve managed to get this far into this email, then I’m sure you realize that proffering some inane and insipid reasoning for your decision to vote for Donald Trump is not only insulting to me, but demonstrates an utter lack of respect for me as a woman, an adult and a voter. I will not ask you to cease in sending me this kind of garbage again, but I will advise, if you do, be prepared for an equally ambitious response, because, you see, I will not ever consider a vote for Donald Trump and I don’t give a good rat’s ass why you believe you should.

I trust if you have any personal information and updates, you will - as per your usual habit - send them email and I invite you do so. I do enjoy hearing about the many and interesting adventures that you get up to. It’s a nice juxtaposition to the regular events of my life.

I suppose now I'll get a personal appeal from the Pope to amend my frame of mind and demand that I pray for absolution, but frankly, I'm really not in the mood to flagellate myself and ask anyone to care whom it is that I give my vote to.

