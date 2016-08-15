Unusual Off-Season Communiques & PU's - Unchallenging Monday Writer's Rant

Rich, dark roast... yummmmmmm!

This morning, I was enjoying the aroma of my coffee and sipping it blithely while cruising (I use the term 'cruising' lightly as I was actually breaking the sound barrier) to my destination of all things meaningful to gainful employment, pondering about the Monday Writing Challenge and what entertainment I could bring to you all to read today. I ruminated about the peaceful weekend and the little things done; Pea getting a bath and the knitting of hats and making jewelry, as I tried to get a jump on Christmas gifts. It’s what I do this time of year. Knit a few rows, drink some tea and knit a few more and then wander off to see what ideas come to mind in my “design studio”. Lately my efforts at both hobbies has varied from all in, totally incredible creativity and output to absolute tragedy. I don’t know if it is age or just simple brain to hand inefficiency, but while I can see it in my mind’s eye, when I go put it together, it just sucks. Badly. I don’t get it. How can something so accessible and beautiful in my mind become such an unrivaled jumble of expensive crap? At this point, I take more creations apart than I actually finish, which is pretty much the converse of the point of making stuff to give to friends and family at Christmas. It’s also a waste of some resources like the findings and filament to put it all together. If I cut up chain, it either needs to be reused for another project or it’s just a waste of good chain and that always throws me into a tantrum. So I thought about talking about Onyx, Turquoise, silver and pearls and how, lovely as they are, they can look like utter crap when I have control of their creative destiny. Yes, I write about the everyday and damn the aesthetics or cultured contribution, it’s my story and uninspiring as it is, well, it’s what I know.

So, I had most of the article styled my head and, which - if my jewelry is any indication - would just prove to be another calamitous and futile undertaking to be sure. Since I was left doubting my own invention, I did give myself credit for at least trying to look past my obvious creative flaws to produce some kind of artistic commodity today. Thus, I set about getting myself ready to write and since I can’t do anything without first reviewing the wad of email that clutters my inbox begging for delete fingered dispensation, I got about striking the keys with venomous delight. Alas… what’s this? A missive from the parental units (PUs)!? Mind you, I get the annual group email with the grammatically challenged and verbose soliloquy about the year’s events in time for Thanksgiving dinner, but this, this is yet another Unusual Off-season Communiqué (UOC). This could only mean one of two things; either they got a new dog (since, previous to this, that dog’s death was one of the two) or the Pope was coming for a visit. I chide… he’s not the Pope but a Catholic Bishop from South Africa that is their “adopted” son. I double-clicked the link and up popped my note, grammatical errors and verbose dialog included. Aw nah… not… please no… not a chain letter of right wingnuttery!?

MOTHER OF ACTIVE DUTY SOLDIER Destroys Hillary’s Anti-Trump Muslim Dad With This VIRAL Letter

I sat stunned, I could not bear to read it. Two reasons really… It was hurting my head to get past the horror of the first two lines and it was clear the contents were an absurdity that only the mentally deficient would find remotely interesting. Then it hit me… They don’t write, they don’t call and they never visit, but they throw turds in my inbox? I felt duty bound to at least give the tripe a try.

After reading the headline it would only descend into the usual bagger patriotic fuckstick brutalization of the Khan family and the Democratic Party and President Obama. Oh, why did I think I could write about innocuous and light-weight issues like how poorly I’d used my hobby resources when I could easily write about aging parents and the rotting of intellectual capacity? I rethought my article and bearing in mind that the Monday Writing Challenge was not conceived as a vehicle to promote religious and/or political musings, I decided that this Monday would be a decidedly Un-challenging Monday Writer’s Rant instead. What it really is, is maybe a bit of a gas attack that sprayed the computer and monitor with the effluent of my abysmal amusement at the state of the withering upper-class white under-educated seniors and their unyielding hypocrisy. All I know is, once I farted and got all of it out, I felt so much better. Did I ever mention that I finally understand why my grandmother always asked us if we needed to poop when we had a belly ache? Yeah, if your gut response to anything is pressure and an intense desire to just poof! yes, you need to poop – both verbally and figuratively.

I responded. I had to. Yes… I hear you… Why would I do such a thing? Because I had to fart. It’s that simple. For years we used to get the Swiss Colony summer sausage gift pack (the cheapest in the line of cheap beef stick gift packs in their catalogs) to celebrate the giving season with our families. I realize you're not to look a gift horse in the mouth, but a box of horse pucky is… a box of horseshit… and therefore no gift, so after years of these horrible and distinctly impersonal gifts, I had to fart. I went to the local post office with my Sharpie in hand to pickup my December 2001 Swiss Colony gift box. My little sister had been visiting for the day and had gone along but had decided to sit in the car and wait. She had already received her box and the general humor of it had already washed her three children in the appropriate Christmas spirit. When they arrived, it meant that Christmas had actually begun. I don't know if Sissy was just not willing to witness my glee at the potential amusement of the ladies in the post office or not, I just know she stayed in the car as I collected my mail from my post box and took the ticket for the package to claim it into the main office. When they brought that accursed box to the counter, I whipped out my trusty Sharpie and wrote in enormous letters 'RETURN TO SENDER' on both sides as the ladies were twittering about, asking excitedly if I was sure I wanted to do that to such a nice and thoughtful gesture. My reply... "Yes, ladies, I know it's the thought that counts and, frankly, there wasn't any" which was one of my mother's favorite lines and left the post office with deep and satisfied pride. My sister was howling with delight when I gave her the news. Neither of us has received one of those wretched boxes since then and neither do we miss it. It was usually a point of derision with our children as well one another. What grandparent gives their children and grandchildren four pieces of strawberry candy and a dried beef stick with a cheese loaf for Christmas? Especially grandparents that rave they have more money than they'd ever be able to spend in this lifetime and all their money is going to The Church to help fund orphanages when they die. I believe I’m off the Christmas list and email list as well as my response to this wretched email was:

Do me a favor and remove me from your mailing list for this kind of drivel. I appreciate your personal correspondence and communications, but inarguably political twaddle to further a perverse and hypocritical right wing mindset just doesn’t do it for me. We both know if it weren’t for the fact that Donald Trump is running under the Republican banner, he not only doesn’t possess the moral character, but his four bankruptcies and myriad other business dealings that are currently in litigation demonstrate he doesn’t even possess the kind of acumen necessary to be the President of this country. Does that mean I’m a Hillary supporter? No. It just means I’m not a pontificating hypocrite that is stuck on stupid where ideology is concerned. I’ll be voting for Johnson.

Naturally, little sissy was BCC’d on the reply and, since she normally just deletes the more asinine emails that emanate from the parental units, she often waits to see what my reply to them will be or to see what my critique of the contents will be. I dare say she found this reproach amusing and included that perhaps a dictionary would be useful in translating educated English into Baggerspeak. Brush not a broad stroke over us for our lack of considered respect for these PUs as it stems from the reality that many parents of their generation that came into adulthood in the 60s were self-absorbed and narcissistic and our PUs were certainly both of those. While dad was trying to cajole my mom into a key club with his seedy friends, she was looking for a brass ring to get the hell out. Our parents were never parental material and the only reason any of us were born is the unfortunate condition of a high school pregnancy in 1957. Add to that the stress of three babies in four years, one with special needs, and the recipe was foie raw for the three of us and we ate it by the spoonful. We were largely alone by the time we were five, six, and seven years of age. By the time they had finally abused each other into a divorce, we were ten, eleven and twelve, mom had left home and dad went out looking for a new wife. He got one at work that had been waiting for the bomb to go off and dad to be available and they’ve been together ever since. That translates to nearly 45 years of these two doing what they like, when they like and it has never included any of us or our children, so while we do try to be considerate, it isn’t reciprocal and while my father makes loads of empty gestures, in a lifetime of empty gestures and vacant promises, honest appraisal and rejection of hyperbole is how I now tackle them.

All three of us have worked to raise our children with very little assistance from our father - or any man really. Death, Desertion, Divorce – it’s the three of us to a tee and with six children and six grandchildren all encamped on the planet as a result of the inability of our parents to keep their hands to themselves, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that we’d prefer to be independent and self-sufficient than delusional enough to expect that the route to mutual respect flows both ways. It’s an unfortunate reality as well. Now that our father is getting older, all of the years of neglect and lack of interest in our lives has come full circle and we’re busy with our own lives, our own children and grandchildren and our own causes. None of us vote Republican or ever will as a result of our having survived single-parenthood alone. We know what struggle is and how it can humble a soul even as it enables it to grow exponentially. Our father will never understand humility or humanity as he hides behind the Catholic Church and a wife that feeds his ego and his lack of compassion for anyone that is not rich white and Republican.

In a previous email that I received and deleted a few weeks ago, they indicated they were voting for Trump because he would fix things, and I laughed at them then too, so why did they not take the hint? Then it hit me, they’re getting old enough for real impairment to be an issue. They’re voting for Trump because Fox News and Bill O’Reilly told them to, sure; but at the core of it all, they are nearing 80 and with that limited education and lack of thoughtful logic and critical compare and contrast, they are sinking into their senior years and just don’t know what’s happening any longer (so this email may be a cry for help?). I thought about that for a moment and got a familiar and uncomfortable bubble in my gut. Sure, I may still feel the bitter flatulence of annoyingly patronizing patois coming on, but I was afraid I’d shart instead and say something I didn’t intend so I left it alone for good.

The truth is, while many young baby boomers from the 50s-60s, may have been awakened by life in those turbulent decades and forged ahead for a more free and just society, just as many grew complacent in their good fortune at having the tail end of American prosperity as their safety net. When I hear the plaintive whines and incessant caterwauling of fear about a black man in the Oval Office or the possibility that Hillary Clinton could be the first Madam President, I feel sorry for them. They’re still working on growing up, just like the rest of us; it’s just that they’re in their 70s and 80s now. They’re still stuck in the tiny orbit of a small and constricted universe hoping that they can get away from the rest of the human race that isn’t part of their desired world. They’ll forget about the sin of multiple divorce. They’ll forget about the lack of honest business acumen that resulted in cruelly destroying the contractors for honest work completed. They’ll ignore reports of sexual abuse and impropriety. They’ll even ignore the race baiting and outright xenophobia. The reason all this will come to pass is because The Donald is them. They are The Donald. So I deleted the email and decided if I do get a response, I’ll delete that too. After all, I’m a child of Laguna Beach in the 70s and we just want to get along and groove. Pass that bong!

I wanted to write about my very horribly gone wrong designs and projects today, but I got stuck on stupid. I wanted to entertain you with the dullness that is my existence in the Sublime and Serene House of Pea. I thought that in sharing my lack of artistic fruition, I might be able to expunge the bleak lack of application from my vision and be able to begin work refreshed. Those were the Monday ideas worth writing about and sharing. No one writes just to write on Mondays these days and I fell into the trap of making a rant out of a lark. All things being equal, I believe I will have another cup of coffee and find something appealing to my artistic bent to cast me into the week. Anyone else notice that we’re already mid-way through August? Yeah… we can all find our lives preoccupied by our failed endeavors and thwarting of our stated goals, but in the end, another Monday and another opportunity to dangle your feet in the rivers of creativity will arrive and today will be just a distant blip on your radar screen as you speed on into the day’s oddness and hours. As for me, I think I’ll just turn my design studio back into the spare room and take some of the pressure off. I can pull the yarn of a hat and contemplate stories without taking up an entire room or boring you all with a dropped stitch or an ugly earring. Or can I?

Happy Monday, All!