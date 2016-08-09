County leader to D-backs: 'Take your stupid baseball team and get out'

Finally a county legislator stands up against these billionaire parasites! This Chase Field isn't 20 years old and needs over $65 million in upgrades? WTF? What's Chase sponsoring anyway? This is exactly why I'm firmly against professional sports. These millionaire and billionaire owners and players are subsidized by the fans and taxpayers. The cost is an obscenity. The cheapest Diamondbacks seats in the house are $14 per game. They're so far up in the rafters, you need binoculars to see the players. The most expensive seats are $160 per game. These tickets also come with a surcharge to Ticketmaster for the pleasure of buying your tickets online. You don't talk to a person who gets paid to dispense your ticket, so basically, you're paying for Ticketmaster to drop you an email to confirm your purchase. Yeah, there are taxes on top for that, but they want that money back for upgrades? WTF?

I couldn't get into the team’s site to view the cost for season's tickets (they want all your personal info), but presumably they aren't cheap. With every single seat in the stadium for sale every game, the haul must be terrific, but I ask you, when did going to see a ballgame with your family become an activity that you needed a loan to enjoy? Why are these teams and owners raking in money that the taxpayers subsidize? Just how much of the public's money is enough?

I'm with County Supervisor Andy Kunasek, these owners/players and their bloated demands and salaries can fuck off and move their team. Nothing is going to stop the financial exploitation of Americans except Americans standing up and telling them to fuck off and stop buying their shitty merchandise (made in China?) and boycotting their games and viewing on TV. At some point, the abuse needs to stop and while I feel your pain, sports fans, it's time to ask yourself if minor league and high school sports aren't a better waste of time and money than making millionaires and billionaires more wealthy with your hard earned pay.

Don’t get me wrong… I rant because there was a time when Americans could enjoy their teams and the costs were accessible. We could enjoy taking the day and heading out to a game and tailgating until kickoff or first pitch. The parking fee was reasonable and tickets were reasonable against the average working American’s wages. I know, we had season’s tickets to the Chargers for years and, those games were the best. Air Coryell with Fouts and Co. Seeing Terry Bradshaw and The Steelers come to town was the highlight of my season; but the point I’m making is, these games, while nearly forty years ago, were accessible. Not now, there is no parity against the waning and stagnant wages of the working class.

The players’ salaries are beyond the pale. How is throwing a football more important to society than a teacher, cop or firefighter? How is pitching a ball more vital to the good of Americans than nurses, EMTs and road maintenance workers? Did these players sacrifice any more than any of our vital service employees? How is it their annual income and ability to shelter it are worth more than a childcare worker will ever earn in a lifetime? Whose job is more necessary? No… this isn’t about envy. Nothing could be further from the truth. I value contributions to our collective good and I don’t see it with professional sports. Sure, they have their charities and they do good works, but it’s with our subsidized tax dollars. Does anyone get that?

This is why I ceased my sponsorship of professional sports. It’s why I no longer watch any of it. It’s why I refuse to vote for stadium bond measures and refuse to be sucked into the lie that they will pay for themselves. They don’t and they never will. The stadium never pays for itself and the bonds become a tax for every citizen to pay. Do the owners pay? Not nearly enough for the pleasure of entertaining me.

This isn’t the only industry that fills me with loathing, but on a less virulent level. The movie industry is exploitative as well; but they’re not asking for taxpayer subsidies as gratuitously. Sure, they’ll rent a town or facility to shoot in; but they will often hire local workers and they spend money to be there to shoot which offsets some of the inconvenience. Do I agree that one actor needs $20 million to star in a production? Fuck no! Ever been on location and watched? There’s an awful lot of standing around until time to get in front of the camera. Sure the names bring butts into the seats, but seriously, how many shitty movies get made with little or no money involved and how often have you seen a little tiny movie score a huge box office because the script rocked and the actors were terrific? So yeah, costs can come down there too; but they aren’t asking working Americans to pay for their dressing rooms. I won’t go to movie theaters and waste $12-$16 on seat when I can watch it at home on a big screen HDTV and stop the film when I need to pee. I don’t see movies that star overpaid and underwhelming actors either. I know what good acting is, thanks to my grandmother. I know what it takes to do the work and there are some actors (coughTomCruisecough) that aren’t worth the salaries they receive.

Now that I’ve managed to let go of my mind…

End rant…

Got any feelings on this? Let’s hear it. I’m ready to listen, but I can tell you this, you’ll never convince me that all that money floating around professional sports at the top of the food chain makes the lives of working Americans better. Somehow, it never winds up back in our pockets.