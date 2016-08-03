A huge part of the economy is hitting a wall

While the graph that accompanied the seeded article didn't demonstrate a negative spike in C&I loans or indicate higher standards choking off the lending flow per the big crash of 2008, what should concern potential borrowers is not the availability and ease of funds, but the number of vacant commercial properties that have been built during the ease of credit cycle. Those vacant commercial properties have been on the books (for many years in some cases) and they're largely the result of over production from the current/last cycle. None of the securities that are invested in these properties can be performing well and pumping more commercial construction into the system isn't going to offset losses by artificially inflating commercial property values with no corresponding bump in income/revenue through use and occupancy. You can't get businesses to expand in those vacant commercial spaces if they have no customers. The communities don’t derive revenue consideration from the property’s mere existence and the inflation of land value doesn’t drive enough adjusted revenue to offset the required policing, maintenance and upkeep of these properties. This doesn’t seem to be an overarching concern at the top of the food chain as the ROI is still plodding along; however, while they've been cycling fiat currency and vapor money, they've exhausted the system. If there is no money at the bottom - where the consumers that drive the economy are located - there's nothing liquid moving systemically, so easing credit to get projects off the ground is creating oversupply. These ghost properties or commercial zombies, will end up as vacancies siphoning investment capital out of the system and eventually decimating the value of the securities propping them up. So, why do city planners still approve these projects? When do the city councils or county supervisors stop issuing permits for these expansions to nowhere? They are revenue zombies. I’ve attached an older but salient article by the FDIC on this subject. It should provide an overview on the distinction of oversupply and the effect on the greater economic system and why it’s important to be conscious and vigilant about it.

There are delinquent commercial loans, automobile loans, student loans and unsecured/secured personal loan debts sitting on the books currently and even with a moderate recovery, the vapor money keeps flowing. When does the collapse of that debt finally affect the larger market? When does it bring the entire house of cards down? Somewhere a banker is cognizant those toxic assets are moldering and it will be taxpayers that must bail the system out (yet again). Who gains? Bankers. These ghost properties, just like the homes of thousands of American families, will wind up in the hands of the bankers that made that easy money available. Does anyone else see the correlation? Profit versus utility and actual demand/supply.

The seeded article is great if you want to look at trends, but what would be more useful is a substantive article about commercial properties and their rate of vacancy? Forecasters making a living on oversimplifying or misrepresenting the market have a different view. Where's an article about the blight of those vacant and low occupancy properties, especially in underperforming towns/cities/counties/states? What’s the foreclosure trend of commercial notes? What is the total square footage of space in commercial property defaults by type, size and utility? Are the bulk of commercial insolvencies at the strip mall or high-rise unit level consistent or is there a schism? Do those numbers reflect the real cost of those vacancies to the community they are located in? When those buildings are permitted for construction, they are permitted to include infrastructure improvements (i.e., water, sewer, streets, lighting etc.) as well the cost of construction; but the overall stress to the existing system and the need for additional taxation and bonds to upgrade and ease or offset the additional infringement or actual total systemic costs of the project, initiate recurring costs to the larger community without revenue offsets. Additionally, these improvements are not limited to utility and often security and liability can impact the community when these properties are vacant or become blighted.

Investing in dead weight using vapor money isn't restoring confidence in the local or national economy. It's driving up commercial real estate values, artificially inflating those values when there really isn't any demand at all. Who is profiting and why is it continuing when there are no real upticks or corresponding jobs to support expansion or economic prosperity within the working class? Instead of accepting that the local Notice of Public Hearing is just another notice about nothing important or worth being interested in, Americans need to understand that until such time as there is stability in both housing and commercial properties (which are tied to income (disposable and wage actuals)) enabling a steady public investment through purchase driven expansion, American neighborhoods will continue to be exploited and over-valued and these Notices of Public Hearing are the toxic opening salvo. Pay attention to them. Drive through your city and ask yourself, is it supporting itself and how many vacant offices and storefronts are there? If it’s anything like mine, too many, and yet, all of the pristine land is being gobbled up and developed when the city would see a better use in redevelopment of the exiting blighted, abandoned, vacant or otherwise unused commercial properties by reinvigorating the existing footprint of the community. Especially in downtown areas. Is the cost of salvaging and razing these obsolete and unused structures any more of a burden than requiring the expansion and installation of new zoning for utility and infrastructural improvements away from the current commercial sector and city center? Doubtful and even if it breaks even and only upgrades the system itself, preserving the viability of a vibrant and stable commercial center, it is a better community investment and it can support some of the improvements with the adjusted revenue generated and the net savings to the infrastructure and environment. Footprints preserved and revitalization of existing schemes can prove a tremendous revenue stream as well. Blighted properties that are taken via imminent domain can be improved and utilized by the city for services and other community needs. For example, housing and job training centers for homeless veterans and the elderly. Providing space for community gardens and facilities that the community can enjoy and use is never a waste of time or tax dollars either. Working Americans make those spaces possible.

The seeded article can tell you about the current lending standards and practices, but it can’t tell you how this looming bubble is going to burst. Many know there is a toxic debt bomb that can’t continue to remain hidden and out of sight for much longer. It simmers and gathers pressure and momentum for the day it will torment the economy and property values, descending financial institutions into chaos and eventually rupturing land values. With any luck, the result may be a return to actual and sustainable valuations - the level that the American working class can sustain - after they bail out the banks and greedy investors that have created the losses; but at what cost and how long until the people on the street recover from it?

Yes, we need to have growth and expansion within our communities and with our commercial properties we need viable businesses to occupy those vacant buildings; but until such time as there is actual parity in incomes with cost of living increases and an actual gain in disposable income, there is nothing for these zombie properties but vacancy, blight and eventual obsolescence. Working Americans that have no money to spend, can’t spend and aid in economic expansion and prosperity if they’re frozen out of the income stream. And building more unused space will not make people come or spend. It isn’t hard to understand that the current level of finite dollars permitted to cycle on the lower rung of the financial food chain leave a gaping hole that speculative lenders will/do exploit to the detriment of the communities they hustle. Ending oversupply, slowing new construction and development of commercial enterprise can take the reins of local government business out of the hands of special interests. You’ll find that the people that actually run your town/city have a vested interest in exploiting your property values and revenue that don’t include careful stewardship of your community’s assets. Ending their hegemony will stabilize the community and create a shared enterprise. It must start somewhere.

