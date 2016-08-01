Stifling Summer Conundrums - MWC

It's just stinkin' hot out...

As the stifling hot August nights arrive, both cloying and heavy across the land - the Dog Days - I again wonder, if these really are the longest, hottest days of summer? I find my mind contemplating the headier things, like why don’t we have similar canine names for winter’s shortest and coldest days? You know, like the “ah Chihuahua nights” or “Corgi days” for the stubbier and shorter daylight hours. Sure you hear “colder ‘n a witches tit” and all; but aside from the band, Three Dog Night - something about cold nights that require three dogs on the bed - I don’t recall ever hearing anything truly demoralizing about having a cold day and a dog around. Also, winter is not like that Al Pacino movie that makes you perspire and convulse from the mugginess that is the unrelenting heat of a very bad situation gone worse by virtue of being poorly planned for August and not, say, in April. In April, I could have sat through any rash decision without all the necessary fluids and the continuous rivulets of sweat transecting my forehead; but Al pumping up the mania and the heat in August, really? I mused about this over the weekend. Pea needs to have her toe nails clipped so she will stop gouging me mercilessly and while I’ve done a passable job of getting them sanded down, they’re still just awful and I bear what look like a bear’s claw down my arms and legs where she’s made a pass at me. The big problem is, it’s so hot out (Dog Days of August, after all) on the asphalt pavement, I don’t like to take her out to walk on it at all. Mind you, I will let her run through the carport and then get into the car, but as for the walk to the mailboxes or anywhere else, I just can’t even consider hurting them little paws by abusing her toe nails, so they’re weapons like they use in those Kung Fu movies as she sits around and eats. A lot. It’s alright by me, but it drives her insane and tends to make me look like a red striped patrician woman with questionable moral certitude.

Noticing that we were scraping the bottom of the barrel for her dog food and I’d have to prepare another batch, I also thought about that colloquial phrase - scraping the bottom of the barrel - which is out of place in today’s world. People used to store all manner of goods and sundries in barrels and when you were getting low, you were scraping the bottom. I don’t have barrels around to scrape, but if I did, I'd be scraping them to give that little fat girl one more meal. While mulling over the nature of communication and old sayings that creep into the modern lexicon and go largely unnoticed, I thought about the many times we say things completely unaware of their origin or why we even say them. Figured I’d come by here today and see if any viners have any that they find amusing or useful in everyday conversation.

Most of my activities around the house this weekend consisted of chores and hobbies and I had ample opportunity to use slang and slurs in my rudimentary commentary to The Pea; but these were mostly related to the chores or the routine injury from being less than handy with some. After having gotten out the rags and spray cleaner to do the bathroom, I misplaced them and wandered around for ten minutes before I found them sitting right where they were intended to be; although truth be told, I had not seen them there prior and I think it was a prank of sorts. It happens too frequently to not be some kind of spirit forcing my senility out in front via sporadic and mischeivious chicanery. Getting back to it… I looked square at The Pea and I said “Golly… blind as a bat and poor as a church mouse, I tell ya” and then I stopped and wondered just what was a church mouse and how could it be poor enough that it becomes a regular feature in conversation? I mean I get the whole thing about “don’t git yer tit in a ringer” and that’s because even in the 60s my grandma still had an old ringer washing machine that my mother loathed and complained about bitterly as clearly it had been the bane of her teen existence and, as a result, my mother bought my grandmother a new GE washing machine as soon as she could afford to do so. As far as church mice went, I had nothing to fall back on. The bat and its blindness could speak for itself. Whomever decided that church mice were poor is perhaps the person I should ask. It’s likely it inhabits a Dickens novel – or at least, that’s what I want to believe.

Cleaning the bedroom and washing the sheets, I landed on having a good night’s sleep and not letting “the bed bugs bite”. Alright, I get that. Bed bugs are around yet and a continuing scourge on the well-being of mankind. I don’t have them, but every time I pull my sheets, I am looking for the little devils to make sure that I have a goodnight, goodnight. I rather like my “climb into the rack” and then going to “sleep like a baby” every night. Yes, I admit it, I waste far too much mental energy in dwelling upon the minutia of language and how it’s used, but I like it.

I’m going to turn it over to you viners. Remind us all why we speak the way we do and how it is that so many old sayings become such useful gimmicks in our usual patois. Find something useful to dump here and you’ll be “in like Flynn” and maybe have a good time while you’re at it.