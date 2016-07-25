K Cup Universe – Monday Writing Challenge

Mooooove on getting the Half & Half, Jen.

Stumbling out of bed, always a rumple and tangle of blankets, sheets and a sleeping dog in the morning is an event. Now, you may wonder why I consider it an event and all I got for you is, if you wake up, it's the start of something one way or another and that’s an event. Usually I roll over lethargically, connecting my jumbled thoughts to the waking mortal plane and then work to establish a point of reference. Much of the time, what I’m relating to is the day of the week and whether I get to trundle out of bed and into the shower for a shot at productivity on the job, or, if I can lay about with the little Pea and just wander around aimlessly all day. Yes, I prefer the days without rigid schedules or having to enter the world around me; however, none of that represents the opportunity to earn a little scratch or pay taxes, so yes, I make every effort to move with deference on Monday. Today, I was shocked to find that I had no Half & Half. Actually, I shouldn’t say shocked at all; I knew when I drank that last cup of coffee that I needed another container and failed to obtain one. Chalk that up to CRS or failure to compile a shopping list and that’s half of it. The other half is the failure to stop and get more on the way home all the while knowing I needed it because, like an old horse, once the bell rings and I’m off, I’m headed straight to the barn, no stopping or veering from the trail. True story, out horseback riding with friends when I was a child, a barn-mad mare took off with one of the girls in our group and ended up throwing her and breaking her arm. Barn-mad mares are no joke and neither am I when I’m headed home from a long shift. As a result, when I became conscious and headed into the kitchen to start the morning, there was no hope of a palatable cup of coffee as not only was there no Half & Half, there was no artificially sweetened Hazelnut or Caramel syrup to put into a cup with some Almond Milk, thereby making it less than Half good and Half tasty. The shower was the only option to get started.

Showers are magic. They cleanse the soul, while enabling the purification of the callused soles and thinning follicles of life. Having fragrant and aromatic bath goods are essential to pointing the senses in the direction one chooses to go. Morning bath gels are imperative as having scented citrus and tea tree oil based scrubs on Monday are compulsory for vitality and verve - just as having Lavender bath salts are crucial for the Monday evening soak. Once refreshed and robed, I wandered to the kitchen and moped around with a cup of Peruvian coffee with Almond milk and a spoonful of Splenda. It tasted like dishwater and after a few sips, it was abandoned. Why, oh why, was I so averse to stopping for goods on the way home?

Standing before a closet of fully washed and fresh clothes I congratulated myself on my weekend productivity. I had managed to get everything washed and hung up and not only did I get the laundry done, but the bathroom was cleaned, the dishes were washed and put away, trash was at the dumpster and the little scented wax pots all over the house were all sending pleasant stink throughout the house. I marveled at all the choices I had managed to make ready and pulled a sundress from the plastic hanger, threw on a pair of sandals and called it good after seeking the approving smile of my little dog. I still wanted that cup of flavored goodness as I headed for the door.

In previous Monday WC articles, I’ve mentioned my morning stops at the Circle K and visiting with Josh, and on Mondays we have the added bonus of Doritos Dude, so the necessity of stopping today would not be a bad thing. I pulled into the parking lot and after jockeying around a pajama clad millennial, I was able to get myself to the register with the perfect cup of coffee. Chatting at these two is always uplifting and enjoyable, so I spent the time blathering the niceties of an uneventful life and the mundane that is me.

“Good morning, gents… and did we all enjoy a relaxing weekend? I know I did.” Says I reeling off the boring consistency that is me.

“It sucked. I didn’t do shit. I slept the entire weekend and aside from taking my puppy to the park for an hour – because it was fucking hotter than fucking Satan’s fucking balls – I didn’t do shit.” Says Josh.

“Yeah, it was nice. I spent the weekend in the pool with the kids. That’s about all I can handle this time of year.” Says Doritos Dude.

It wasn't deep or riveting patter to be sure, but in it was the consistency and familiarity of Monday morning in my very small, very rural community. We spent a few more minutes kibitzing in this vein and I wandered out with my coffee in hand and a smile wrinkling my face. Things don’t change much in a world of evenness and static symbiosis; which is one reason so many of us are creatures of habit and find that a fixed calendar and schedule supports our peace of mind so well. My quiet existence is derived from the simplicity that I have purposely cloaked my life in for months now. This little morning stop supports the cosmic harmony I require these days and I prosper as a result of it.

Arriving at work with the other early morning overachievers, I stepped forth from the car and landed in a puddle of dawn and the powerful eastern skies filling with a tempestuous storm of deep red and rising gold tones splicing through deeper purple heavens. I breathed in the hard smell of Creosote and dust and expelled a light whistle. This was why I woke before dawn every morning. This was the vision I wanted to carry with me into the bleak confines of the cubical farm. I sipped at my heavenly cup of java and marveled that such diversity of experience could have been created for my amusement, no need for a practiced or plastered on smile of contentment, I had it going in today. Any human that couldn’t begin their day looking at a light-show over rising cumulus and blistering heat waves had my pity.

When Derek arrived in the office, he was squawking about a weekend of Honey-Dos and having to crawl around in the igneous xeriscaping that made up the ease of maintenance yard both in front and back of his property. Derek took pride in his yard as did most of his neighbors, although not the family of nine that lived next door. The “Thew Crew” as they referred themselves, were generally known as the Thewpids to the rest of the street. The path of the street sweeper never met a curb or gutter in front of their home and the family patriarch, Dale, went from a buzz cut professional to wearing a man-bun or pony tail and oddly wandering the yard in a bright Kimono. The first time Dale appeared in the backyard in nearly two years, it had caught Derek up short as he had glanced over the wall only to catch a glimpse of an older long haired and ugly woman walking topless toward the cabana; and it wasn’t until this “woman” got within range of the mutual block wall that Derek realized that it was Dale Thew and his moobs he was looking at. This weekend, Derek made it a point to work on his yard as the entire neighborhood had been notified by the HOA that yards must be maintained at all times and Dale Thew had come out front to view every house opposite his own and mumble about “model home muther fuckers” while hissing bitterly that he’d have to do something about it while his adult children held the cushions on the various family room couches in place. This gave Derek great pleasure even with his rock burnt knees and, in sharing the vignette, it gave me immense pleasure to start the day with a humorous story of suburban life juxtaposed to my own tranquil planet of solitude.

I listened to the various humans entering the area and speak in both hushed and cheerful tones about various weekend escapades, snippets of their lives, and sipped my coffee. This is the hum and steadiness of reliable people with reliable lives and predictable courses among the stardust. While we all fight the urges of our greater barn-mad selves and the demands of places to be and places to see, we move along a predictable path, careening between the highs and lows of that undulating track under a shifting sky with a pallet of variegated hues and shades, self-contained in our innate knowing of our mortality and the resultant lack of control always just skimming the surface. When I drained that last cold and bitter swallow, I thought to myself that it was better to have the opportunity to go buy a container of Half & Half than to never enjoy another conundrum about needing to stop for it ever again. Today, this barn-mad woman resolves stop and pucker at the blankets of space and time for that cup of coffee tomorrow. It is the steady flow that makes my universe and star orbit among greater constellations… it just comes in a K Cup.