Final Friday Freebie – A SiNful Special

Yeah, so the month of May winds down and we’re left with plans to BBQ, go camping, work in the yard and any other activity that doesn’t involve self-flagellation and mental abuse at the hands of an employer for three days, right? I kid… Monday will be a day of reflection about our armed services and the men and women that have served to protect and maintain our freedom. We owe them our very existence and it’s merely one of the annual days we take the time to acknowledge their sacrifice.

Many viners have served and/or have family that have served and I extend my heartfelt thanks. Nothing makes me more proud than having raised a child that decided at an early age on a career in the Navy and did so with distinction and courage. That battle group was first into the Gulf after 9/11 and although there was great fear and trepidation, they did the job that was expected and did so admirably. To say I was proud is an understatement. To say that child is my personal hero doesn’t even go far enough. To say that nothing has ever given me so much fear and genuine angst isn’t even deep enough. Those months were torment of another kind and I know personal torment.

I got to thinking about all of these things today and it occurred to me that others will be reflecting on these things as well. Some may be experiencing a wretched fear for a deployed loved one. We’re all in a position to be worrying about the deployed, no matter who’s loved one they may be. With so much of our lives revolving around the observance of Memorial Day, one way or another, I wanted to take the time to open a column up to stories that give us all more reason to celebrate our servicepersons and find the common ground that makes us American. To that end, let’s share our experience, love and support for ourselves as a nation and talk military today.

Are you a veteran? Are you currently serving? Do you have a grandfather, father, brother, uncle, friend or lover in your life that has served or is serving? How about a grandmother, mother, sister, aunt, friend or lover? What branch of the service and for how long? Tell us about your favorite memory or a great story about that service. Share the time here today giving us all another reason to come here and spend time with one another. Let’s be as one about something that binds us all and enjoy the camaraderie of Memorial memories.

I’ll start it by saying I had a 1st Class Petty Officer, Fire Control Tech in my family. Stationed in Hawaii and serving aboard the USS Hopper, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer. With experience on the AEGIS Combat System, my petty officer did the job proudly and with distinction, receiving commendation and medals for doing so. Added bonus, loved to blow stuff up and was remarkably adept at it.

Now… how about you all?